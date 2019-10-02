Robbin C Thomas Gentry passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Robbin will be greatly missed by all. She had an infectious smile and laugh that will live in memories forever.
Robbin is survived by her children Kennedy Sorenson, Kadon Gentry and Hailie Gentry, her parents Brian Thomas, Patti Robbins Johnson (Matt), sister Carrie Scott (Travis) and niece Cora Scott, the Brico family and numerous “extended” family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home. Robbin didn’t want a funeral, she wanted a party!! In lieu of flowers a scholarship will be set up in her name at her sister’s school, the Trinity School in Bellevue, ID.
“She’s Okay Now”
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
