Obit: Carleen Erickson Thomas

Carleen Erickson Thomas

October 13, 1956—September 2, 2019

Carleen Erickson Thomas, A Proverbs 31: Woman, beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend, joined her Heavenly Father on Sept. 2, 2019 after a short illness. Carleen was born on October 13, 1956 to the late Kenneth and Eunice Erickson in Cutbank, MT. She grew up with her siblings, Fay (Bud) Klepper, Delmer (Terri) Erickson, Irving (Robin) Erickson and Leona (Gene) King, in Kevin, MT.

She attended elementary school in Kevin and high school in Sunburst, MT. She moved to Kalispell, MT where she had 4 children, son, Adam (Barb) Funk, daughters, Amy (Nick) Moody, Kimberly Schexnider, Teri (Manson) Dunk and 16 grandchildren. She met her soulmate and loving husband, Scott Thomas, in Twin Falls, ID and together they were raising a beautiful daughter, McKenna. Carleen is preceded in death by her parents, her paternal and maternal grandparents and a granddaughter. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

