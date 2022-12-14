O. Dean Hodges

Jan. 13, 1933—Dec. 12, 2022

My Story—Dean was born to Orren and Julia Logan Hodges near Larned, Kansas, on Friday, January 13, 1933. Dean passed on December 12, 2022. He was the youngest of five children. At an early age, he inquired of his father: “Where did I come from?” His father replied: “We were gathered around the radio listening to the news, and you crawled out from behind the batteries.” (There was no electricity and no indoor plumbing in our western Kansas home in 1933.)

Our family blew out of Kansas in 1936 and landed in Boise, ID. We had little money but lots of love. Dean was afforded opportunities other family members had not experienced. Graduating from Boise High School in 1951, two years of study at Boise Junior College followed. At the age of 17, with parental approval, Dean enlisted in the Naval Reserve and served in various reserve units for eight years.

On September 8, 1952, he went on a blind date with a girl born at Hill City, Kansas. From that date until her death his focus was on Laree Hebert. Laree accepted an engagement ring on February 14, 1953, and changed her name to Hodges on May 8, 1953. The couple had little money but lots of love. Micky Dean, Christene Laree, and Bradley David Hodges brought our family number to five. Gale Dean Hayden joined our family when he was 14 years of age, now we are six.

Dean was a Banker for forty years spending twenty-six years with Idaho First National Bank, four years with Treasure Valley Bank, and ten years with Merchants National Bank in Topeka, Kansas. As a Banker, participation in community service was an important part of the job and was enjoyed by all family members.

Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Laree, parents, Oren and Julia, brothers: Don and Doyle, sisters: Beulah Lines, Wanda Halstead, and great-grandson, Wayne Dean-Franklin Gorringe.

He is survived by Micky (Kyle) Hodges, Christene (Kent) Schmidt, Brad (Kandi) and Gale (Carmen) Hayden. 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

With thanksgiving for a blessed life, it’s time now to crawl back behind the batteries. Amen ODH

There will be a private family service. Celebration of life will at a later date.