March 17, 1929—April 18, 2023

Norman Standal, age 94, passed away April 18, 2023, of natural causes.

Dad was born in Longview, Washington, on March 17, 1929, to proud Norwegian parents Stanley Elias Matias Standal and Elizabeth (Showalter) Standal. He was raised in Spokane, the eldest of five children, and learned the tool and die trade as a teenager.

He married Anita Joy Heine on April 1, 1951, and was immediately activated to serve in the US Air Force at Ladd AFB, in Alaska, where he served as NCO in charge of the network of radar outposts.

After being discharged in 1954, dad worked for Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corporation in Spokane as a Senior Planner, and he built the family’s first home north of Newman Lake where he and Anita began their family.

Always ready to learn something new, he and Anita moved to Idaho in 1962 and purchased the family ranch in Bliss. After looking all over the west, they chose the Thousand Springs area because of the plentiful water flowing out of the cliffs into the Snake River. Dad realized his dream of being energy independent by building a small hydroelectric plant that met the needs of the ranch. As well as raising beef, he became a pioneer in the trout industry, building a trout farm on the family ranch and later developing the Magic Springs Trout Farm and Processing Plant.

Dad was a machinist at heart. In the late 1970’s, seeing another opportunity, he developed automated agriculture irrigation equipment and received six patents.

While living in Idaho he was a member of Hagerman Masonic Lodge.

Looking for a warmer climate and new adventures, he moved to Texas where he had an industrial painting business. While there he purchased a 41-foot sailboat, which he completely renovated. After sailing across the Gulf to Florida, he lived aboard the sailboat for many years sailing with family and friends in the Keys, Bahamas and up and down the Florida coast. He finally put down roots in North Fort Myers, building his dream retirement home on waters leading into the Caloosahatchee River and the ocean.

In his travels dad met Brenda Leighton and in 2009 they married. After looking for another new project, dad renovated a vintage Ultra Van RV. He and Brenda spent many years enjoying their Florida home and traveling in the RV, often attending Ultra Van Club events. He was also part of the Edison Inventors Club of Fort Myers.

Dad raised his family with purpose, giving us a strong moral compass, a discipline to work hard, to play hard, to be creative, to learn and try out new experiences and strive to achieve our dreams.

Dad was preceded in death by his first wife, Anita, his parents, his brother, Alfred, his sister, Loretta Lydig, brother-in-law, Dean Lydig all of Spokane, and brother-in-law, Robert Fisher of Olympia.

He is survived by his wife Brenda, and her family; two sisters: Dorothy (Jim) Backstrom of Collinsville, IL, and Millie (Tom Wanless) Fisher of Olympia, WA; four children: Joy (Michael) Heller of Gooding, ID, Stan (Loretta) Standal of Bliss, ID, Darlene (Daniel) Nemnich of Bliss, ID and Eric (Jeannie) Standal of Boise, ID; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Care has been provided by Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory, Twin Falls, Idaho. There will be a private family Celebration of Life at a later date.