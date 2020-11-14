Norman Lee Jones

He was born October 6, 1937 in Gregory, South Dakota to Irma Jane (Hoskins) and Wayne Allen Jones. Norman graduated Buhl High School in 1956 and later joined the National Guard and served in California. He married Judith Elaine (Cheel) on November 22, 1958. They had 1 child then divorced in 1966. Norman married Janet Jean (Kula) on August 29, 1968 and they had 2 children. Norm and Jan founded Jones Auto Body and Fender repair in Twin Falls and later Thunderbluff Raceway south of Twin Falls until Jan’s untimely death in 1985. Norman married Charlene (Patterson) Pickett August 18, 2006 and was widowed again March 5, 2015.