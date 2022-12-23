Feb. 11, 1938—Dec. 10, 2022

Norman Duane Olson took his leave from this world the way he wanted…here one moment and gone the next! The sacred date was December 10, 2022—the same date his sister Phyllis departed two years earlier as well as the date his late younger brother came to this world (1945).

A man of immense faith and fierce independence, he lived his life by his terms. He desired to be a man of consequence which he achieved through his giving heart and love for his family and his Lord. He had a creative mind and was constantly journaling his hopes and prayers for himself, his family, and his friends. His family witnessed many acts of kindness to others, something that became foundational to his children and grandchildren. Norm can boast (and often did) of his progeny’s talents he passed down: musically, creatively, socially, and spiritually.

Norman Olson was born in Payette, Idaho, February 11, 1938, to Glen and Pauline Olson. He was the second of five children: Phyllis, Ardis, Glenda, and Dwight. He grew up on a farm on the Oregon Slope outside Ontario, Oregon raising animals and working in the fields. He attended Pioneer Elementary School and graduated from Ontario High School in 1956, with a short spell in Farmington, New Mexico as a junior, where he first met Patsy “Baby” Horton.

He excelled in football, track, and baseball, and was drafted to play for the St. Louis Cardinal’s in 1956 where he spoke of meeting Sandy Koufax, Yogi Berra, and Casey Stengel during spring training. He recalled that during his childhood, he would “shadow” Harmon Killebrew, wanting to be just like him someday.

Norm reconnected with Patsy Horton, and they married in May of 1958. They started life in the Boise area with Norm working for Boise Cascade. During the first half of the 1960’s, the first shift of kids came along—Tim, Chris, and John in 2.5 years. The family then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where Norm formed his first business—The Plyway Company.

With his strong faith as his compass, he was able to develop wonderful relationships with the church community there, and everywhere else that he called home. The second shift of kids—Nancy, Olivia, and Joe joined the family during another prolific 2.5+ years during the last half of the 1960’s. Olivia’s time here on earth was brief; she passed away in 1969 before her 2nd birthday. Norm and Patsy’s faith pulled the family through this difficult period.

Norm’s path led the family to Ontario for a time and then back to Twin Falls before he and Patsy felt the call to go to Colorado; that call being his children simultaneously urging him to move closer to them. Norm continued with construction work and even worked in Africa for a while with his sons’ company. He and Patsy went on to earn a degree with the Charis Bible College which culminated in a brief mission trip in Mexico. Norman later became Patsy and aunt Lee Horton’s full-time caretaker, and truly amazed everyone who came in to work with the ladies. His Christ-like tenderness and care was obvious to all during that difficult time.

Even during his short illness, he had a faith and optimism about life that shone to all around him. His family feels so blessed to have had this type of presence in their lives, and we all strive to exhibit that same joy in our lives. We love you, dad!

Norm was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Lou Horton, his daughter Olivia Pauline Olson, his parents Glen and Pauline, big sister Phyllis (George) Stewart, and little brother Dwight (Barbara) Olson. He is survived by his children: Tim, Chris (Sandy), John (Debbie), Nancy, and Joe (Kim). He loved his 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his two remaining siblings: Ardis (Eldon) Berger and Glenda (Jim) Buckley and numerous nieces and nephews.