April 22, 1921—May 28, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Norma Meier, of Twin Falls, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 28, 2023 after an incredible 102 years of life.

Norma was born on April 22, 1921 in Olivette, MO to Alice and August Prante. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School in Olivette and high school in University City, MO, working first on the family truck farm, then later for Wagner Electric.

In 1953, while on a cross-country road trip to Portland, she stopped in Buhl to visit her friends family, and there she met the love of her life, Allen Meier.

On April 16, 1955 in St. Louis, Missouri, Norma married Allen, and after a few years getting settled in southern Idaho, their son Gary was born.

Norma, Allen and Gary enjoyed spending time with family and friends, travelling throughout the United States enjoying state and national parks—and Norma’s picnic lunches! Norma loved to cook and bake for family, friends and church events. She was also known for making beautiful quilts and braided rugs.

Norma was passionate about her Lutheran faith and was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. She loved to read and study the Bible and was involved for many years with the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Norma worked for Ropers in Twin Falls, then later for Sears before retiring to look after things on the family farm west of Twin. After making the difficult decision to sell the farm, Norma and Allen moved first to a home in town, and then to Syringa Place assisted living facility.

Over the last 102 years, Norma touched many lives with her love, kindness, thoughtfulness, humor and wit. To say that she will be greatly missed is an understatement.

Norma was preceded in death by Allen, her husband of 60 years, and her sister Ruth Mueller, of St. Louis. She is survived by son Dr. Gary Allen (Linda) Meier of Boonton, New Jersey, and one grandson, Ryan Allen Meier, of South Portland, Maine. Norma is also survived by two step granddaughters Alyssa and Nicole Crawford of Apex, North Carolina and Newton, New Jersey Local relatives include nephew Jerry (Carla) Linder and niece Judy (Randy) Cliett, plus numerous nieces, nephews and friends around the country.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls with services to follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Donations may be made in Norma’s honor to the Immanuel Lutheran Church or a charity of choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.