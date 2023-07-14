February 13, 1936 - July 10, 2023

JEROME — Norma Jean Fiscus passed away Monday evening, July 10, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 13, 1936, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Benjamin Wade Martin and Gladys Mae Bigley Martin. Norma grew up and attended schools in the Magic Valley area.

Norma married Stanley Herzinger in 1952. To this union two daughters were born, Vicki and Susan. Stanley and Norma later divorced.

In 1963 Norma became the Society Editor of the Times News. During her 16-year career, she was selected to conduct the first Times News Hawaiian tour and later lead a Times News tour to Portugal and Spain. With the help of her two daughters, Norma insured that each of the suitcases of her tour members was adorned with a hot pink pompom for easy airport identification. She was one of the original members of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Service. She joined a number of other women from around the nation in this important national committee. Norma also received a number of Idaho Press Association awards for her outstanding talent in page layout. She also served as President of the Altrusa Club. For Norma, one of her most enjoyable job opportunities was meeting and interviewing some of her favorite Country Music legends.

In 1977 Norma and Jerome Fiscus formed the partnership of J & N Bus Co. and started operating school buses for the Hagerman School District for the next 40 years. In addition to her responsibilities with J & N Bus Co., she made the decision to leave the Times News and join the team at North Side Bus Company. With all of her vast skills and wisdom, she married the boss in 1985. While working and living in Jerome, Norma became active in the community. She served as a Board Member and President of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce and served on the Board of Directors for the Jerome Senior Center. In 1997 Norma and Jerome were named Citizens of the Year.

Norma had many interests that included playing Pinochle and Poker, camping with family and friends, listening to her husband sing and play music, dancing at local senior centers, and taking road trips to satisfy her love of gambling. Norma's biggest joy was the memories she made with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Much to Norma's delight, her only surviving sibling, Arlene "Sis" Francis, moved to Jerome in 1994. The two of them were very close and aside from being sisters, they were inseparable friends.

Norma was preceded in death by her father; mother; siblings; and a son-in-law.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome Fiscus; her daughters, Vicki Kenworthy and Susan (LeRoy) Hartgrave; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Nicole) Kenworthy, Jessica (Leland) Moore, Joe (Julia) Kenworthy, Mathew (Shannon) Hartgrave, Mark (Linda) Hartgrave; great-grandchildren, Javin and Zander Hartgrave, Garrison, Gabby and Grayden Moore, Stephanie Kenworthy and Freja Kenworthy. Norma is also survived by her sister Arlene's children, Ben (Mary) Francis, Sandra (Keith) Brunskill, Janell White, Wayne (Mitzie) Francis, and their families who were all very dear to her.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 28105, or the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, ID 83338.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to St. Luke's Hospice for their kindness and support during Norma's final days.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Norma's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.