GOODING — Norma Ethel Goransson Wennstrom, 95, a longtime resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman.

Norma was born on March 22, 1927 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Ethel Victoria Brunsell and Oscar Ferdinand Goransson.

Norma met Robert Wennstrom outside the Indian Motorcycle Factory where she inspected bomb fuses during WW II. They were married on June 3, 1945.

After the war they moved back to Gooding where they started a dry-cleaning business and raised their four boys—Keith, Karl, Kent and Kim. Bob cleaned and pressed the clothes and Norma did the alterations. They sold the business in the early 1980’s. Bob preceded her in death on August 19, 1981.

Norma later ran an art and frame shop. She served as director of senior transportation services for Gooding and as an officer in local gardening, quilting, and art organizations. She won numerous awards for her flowers and quilts at county fairs and was honored for her generous blood donations to the community. Norma is to be remembered as a thoughtful and caring person.

Not to be forgotten for her immense love, affection and continual care for her garden which included flowers, flowers, and MORE FLOWERS. Even with her diminishing eye sight she was known to tend her plants until the very end.

Her son Karl, living in Boise, is her only son still living of her four boys. She is also survived by her brother, Douglas George Goransson of Jupiter, Florida; her niece, Barbara Goransson Eurich of Jupiter, Florida; her nephew, William Douglas Goransson of Clover, South Carolina; her niece, JoAnne Pahwul of Sag Harbor, New York; and several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Bob Wennstrom; her three sons: Kim, Kent, and Keith Wennstrom; brother, Oscar Ferdinand Goransson Jr.; sister, Doris Inga Goransson Morris; sister, Vivian Goransson Rainikainen; and granddaughter, Jill Wennstrom.

A viewing will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

A gathering will follow and details will be provided at funeral service.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.