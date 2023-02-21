May 7, 1942 - Jan. 6, 2023

RUPERT — Norm Wall passed away on January 6, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ollis and Erma Wall.

He is survived by his wife, Lowayne Wall, children: Shane (Christy) Wall, Rechelle (Craig) Sahli, Angela (Miles) Clark and Wendy ( Larry) Iwakiri. He also had 7 grandchildren: Ian Wall, Alison Wall, Jacob Sahli, Tara Sahli, Jacob Clark, Hailie Pineda and Cody White; 2 great-granddaughters: Elena Pineda and Kennedy Clark.

Norm was born May 7, 1942, to Ollis and Erma Wall in Jerome Idaho. He has 3 siblings: Betty Blake, Orville Wall, and Shirlene Miller. He graduated from Jerome High School in 1960. In high school he played basketball and loved the sport. He later coached a little league basketball team.

Norm worked in construction and as an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance. He enjoyed golfing and camping. He loved spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held February 25, 2023, at Grace Community Church, 100 Meridian Rd, Rupert Idaho. Service will begin at 11:00 am.

The family would like to thank Horizon Home Health & Hospice: Chaplain, Dan Hendricks, Maria CNA, and Joe LPN.

Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.