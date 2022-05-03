August 19, 1929 - May 1, 2022
Nora B. Coca Medina was born on August 19, 1929 in Cameo, Colorado to Miguel (Mike) Coca and Maria Clofes Martinez Coca.
She went home to heaven at the age of 92 years on May 1, 2022 at her home with her family around her, in Burley, Idaho. She arrived in Burley, Idaho in 1959 where she resided until her passing. She was a member of the Apostolic Assembly of the faith of Christ Jesus for 55 years where she enjoyed serving her Savior, as a Sunday school teacher and treasurer. She worked with children as a head start teacher and as a foster grandmother at Dworshak Elementary. She enjoyed reading her Bible, books, and doing word searches. She was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, by her brothers and sisters and by her granddaughter. She is survived by her three daughters; Maria G. Martinez, Dolores Luna, Juanita Olivas (Daniel), and by her son Michael A. Martinez. She is also survived by Ben Luna and Anika Martinez, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. She will be missed by her family, neighbors, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ and all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3850 North 3500 East Kimberly, ID. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 also at the church and for one hour prior to the services. Services will conclude with burial in the Gem Memorial Garden in Burley under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.