Nora B. Coca Medina

She went home to heaven at the age of 92 years on May 1, 2022 at her home with her family around her, in Burley, Idaho. She arrived in Burley, Idaho in 1959 where she resided until her passing. She was a member of the Apostolic Assembly of the faith of Christ Jesus for 55 years where she enjoyed serving her Savior, as a Sunday school teacher and treasurer. She worked with children as a head start teacher and as a foster grandmother at Dworshak Elementary. She enjoyed reading her Bible, books, and doing word searches. She was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, by her brothers and sisters and by her granddaughter. She is survived by her three daughters; Maria G. Martinez, Dolores Luna, Juanita Olivas (Daniel), and by her son Michael A. Martinez. She is also survived by Ben Luna and Anika Martinez, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. She will be missed by her family, neighbors, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ and all who knew her.