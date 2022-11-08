March 18, 1928—Nov. 1, 2022

BURLEY — Nola (McIntosh) Christensen, a 94-year-old, longtime resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert.

Nola was born March 18, 1928, in Oakley, Idaho, to Albert Melvin and Lois Mauretta Butler McIntosh. She was raised in the Basin and attended school in Oakley. She was a graduate of Oakley High School and completed her education at a business college in Provo, Utah. She married her eternal companion, Ronal Eugene Christensen, on March 13, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple. To this union five children were born.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings throughout her life. She enjoyed serving in the community, her family, and her many hobbies.

She is survived by her children, Steven (Debra) Christensen, Rodney (Charlene) Christensen, and Julie (Murray) Baird all of Burley; a daughter-in-law, Linda Christensen of Burley; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Retta Jean Jones, Roland McIntosh, and Darlene Limb; husband, Ronal Eugene Christensen; sons, Ronal McIntosh Christensen and Leon Dar Christensen; granddaughter, Jessica Rose Christensen; and grandsons, Andrew Leon Christensen, Christopher C. Darrington, and Joel Simon Christensen.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the loving and compassionate care given to Nola by the staff of Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Springdale, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley, with Bishop Jay Christensen officiating. Burial will be at the Basin Cemetery in Oakley.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmusswilson.com.