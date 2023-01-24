March 31, 1933 —Jan. 18, 2023

JEROME—Nila Irene Burash, 89, of Jerome, Idaho passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Nila was born on March 31, 1933, to Weslie John Woodall and Norma Irene Poulsen at the home of a midwife in Rupert, Idaho. She grew up on a ranch in Albion, Idaho where she learned to ride horses and relished the life of a tomboy.

After graduating from Burley High School, she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. She rented a room and began her life as a single adult. She worked in a local restaurant and at the Woolworth store.

Nila attended the county fair in the summer of 1951 where she met Daniel George Burash, a young soldier stationed at Dugway Proving Grounds. The two fell in love and were married on January 3, 1952. They began their life together in Streator, Illinois. Together they raised their four daughters: Linda, Diane, Debra, and Dawn.

In 1964 the family moved to Saugus, California and on September 16, 1967, they were sealed as a family in the Los Angeles temple.

While in Saugus, Nila served in many callings, including Relief Society President, Stake Relief Society Board, and Visiting Teacher. She loved organizing and participating in the bazaars that were held in those days.

In 1985, Nila and Dan moved to Jerome, Idaho. Nila was caring and giving and loved to be surrounded by her family. She loved vacations, holidays, camping, and road trips with Dan and the family. Nila loved sewing, quilting, and crafts of all kinds. She especially loved making blankets and giving them to family and friends. Nila was involved in numerous humanitarian projects. Nila will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

In November of 1998, Nila and Dan were called to serve as Senior LDS Missionaries in Albuquerque, New Mexico where they served faithfully. After returning home they began working in the Boise, Idaho temple followed by the Twin Falls, Idaho temple for over 16 years.

Nila was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband, Dan Burash; daughter, Debra Burash; and grandson, Richard Ray.

She will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Linda Hays, Diane (Fred) Lawrence, and Dawn (Kevin) Higley. She leaves a legacy of 16 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m., with a viewing beginning at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln, Jerome. Grave dedication will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Nila’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.