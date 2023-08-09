HEYBURN — Nick passed away peacefully at his home in Heyburn surrounded by his family.

Nick James Cozakos was born to James Gust and Effie (Karageorgeu) Cozakos in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 2, 1927.

Nick was enlisted in the US Navy January 23, 1945. Honorably discharged December 31, 1947. He served in the Asian Pacific Theater. Graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Nick and Vera were married in Price, Utah, on March 18, 1951. Nick received his Bachelors of Science in Range Science and a minor in Botany from Utah State University.

He was employed by the Department of Interior, Bureau of Land Management where he worked for 35 years. Other employment included: Executive Director for the Burley Chamber of Commerce, Public Relations and Marketing for the Best Western Burley Inn, and Public Relations and Marketing for Farm Times, Inc., where he wrote a monthly column entitled Just Rambling, which he loved.

He and his wife Vera were owners of Vera’s Quick Pic Gas Station and Convenient Store and Vera’s World of Foods in Burley, Idaho.

Nick was also involved in the Heyburn City Economic Development Committee, Minidoka to Arco Road, Lifetime member of Range Management, Utah State Alumni Association, Life member of Patrol Craft Sailors Association, member of the Pocatello Greek Orthodox Church, Craters of the Moon National History Association.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Effie, father, James, wife, Vera and great-granddaughter, Peighton.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Frances, son, Jim (Janet Bernad), three granddaughters, Nicole (Dan) Roberts, Marie Cozakos, Jamie (Jared) Garcia, six great-grandkids, Wyatt, Kamdyn, Serenity, Nicholas, Taylee and Stetson.

In lieu of flowers donations donations can be sent to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 4567, Pocatello, ID 83205 or the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary in Price, PO Box 688, Price, UT 84501.

Special Thanks to all our caregivers who took care of him so he could stay home, Elise, Tianna, Tanisha, Valle, April and Aisha, Intermountain Homecare and Hospice, and most of all Trina Bernad.

Funeral Services are as follows, Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Hansen Mortuary we will have a viewing from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with the Trisagion service held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023 will be the funeral beginning at 11:00 a.m. with family and friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Salt Lake City, Utah. Saturday, August 12, 2023 burial at Price City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.