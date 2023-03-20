Dec. 29, 1936—March 7, 2023

TWINS FALLS — Nels Harry Anderson, 86, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at his home in Twin Falls.

Nels was born on December 29, 1936 in Palmdale, California.

He is survived by: his wife – Patricia of Twin Falls; two sons – Nick and Scott of Coulterville, California; one grandson – Scott and one great granddaughter – Sativa, both of California.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl on a later date this Spring 2023.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.