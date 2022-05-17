 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nell Hulse Turner

MURTUAGH – Nell Smith Hulse Turner, a 91-year-old resident of Murtaugh, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her home.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh, with Bishop Mark England of the Rock Creek Ward officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, both times at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

