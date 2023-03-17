Feb. 14, 1943—March 13, 2023

BURLEY — Neil Odell Robertson, an 80-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Neil was born February 14, 1943, to Oscar Gilbert and Genevieve (Williams) Robertson in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Burley High School in 1961, and subsequently attended Utah State University and Brigham Young University and received a Teaching Certificate from Idaho State University.

From 1966-1968 he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, which included being stationed in Italy for one and one-half years. This is where he learned the term “capiche,” a word he used in his daily vernacular.

He married Alicia Adams in 1968, and they had three children. They later divorced. He married Rae Dene Buckner Newcomb in 1990 and gained a son. He and Rae Dene were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1992.

He had several jobs, from working in the family business as a Conoco oil man, selling cars and farm equipment, and working part time in a bike shop. His favorite occupation and the one that defined him was “teacher”. He taught U.S. History, Psychology, and current events at Burley High School from 1986-2009. He enjoyed being the junior class advisor and going on Natural Helpers retreats where he was known as Mr. Rob and Big Mac Daddy. He was known for his impeccable style, being a great life coach, and helping teens find their way.

He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Great Lakes Mission from 1964-1966. He later served in many church callings but loved being a Gospel Doctrine teacher best where he could teach the church basics along with “Neil’s thoughts and doctrine.”

He loved being a father. However, being a grandfather was his favorite role. He frequently reminded his daughter that he and his grandchildren had the same enemy . . . the parents! The grandkids knew time spent with him meant Tootsie Rolls, popcorn, caramel corn, frog eye salad, ice cream, along with trips to the park, hours being pushed on the swings, and his undivided attention.

Neil reminded his children often that, “only boring people are bored,” and taught them to entertain themselves and others with their favorite hobbies. Backpacking with friends and family was his happy spot. He was a very successful fisherman and seldom ever ate dehydrated food on his trips. He made sure to take the family camping every year. He was an avid reader and the bookshelves in his home are filled with fiction, nonfiction, self-help, psychology and philosophy. He always had music playing in the background of our lives whether it was classical music for Sundays, or drumming for cleaning on Saturdays. He loved electronics and made sure he had the latest electronic devices.

His favorite quote was, “I think, therefore I am”. Neil was ready for a philosophical, political, religious, or any other debate and discussion anytime of the day.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Rae Dene Robertson; his children, Sean Scott Robertson, Michelle Robertson Selui (Masanga), and Cortlan Quinn Robertson; Rae Dene’s son, Todd J. Buckner; his grandchildren; and his siblings, Joel Scott Robertson (Diane), Gail Allen Robertson (Rosemary), and Beth Robertson Turner (Bob).

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the many medical doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Portneuf Medical Center, Rosetta Assisted Living, and Enhabit Home Health & Hospice who helped him enjoy his last years and months.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 4th Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.