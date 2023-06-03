Sept. 1, 1933—May 31, 2023

On May 31, 2023, Naomi Mae (Meierhoff) Wing, 88, peacefully returned to her Father in Heaven. She was born on September 1, 1933 in Buhl, ID to John Meierhoff and Evelyn (Fox) Meierhoff, the youngest of seven children with five brothers and one sister.

Naomi attended schools in Buhl. Her senior year of high school, on October 23, 1950, Naomi and Elwood (Woody) Wing eloped to Elko, NV. Her dad was not far behind but the deed was done by the time he arrived!

Naomi and Woody lived in the Buhl/Castleford, ID area for many years where she drove truck as she followed Woody’s combines around the valley.

She enjoyed horse riding and was a member of the Filer Wranglerettes. Working for the USDA, she gathered statistics from farmers about their operations. In 1974, they moved to Murphy, ID, and farmed on Murphy Flats. After several years in Murphy, they moved the farming operation to Mountain Home, ID.

Naomi loved playing pinochle and spent many fun game nights with family and friends. She enjoyed being in a bowling league with several of her friends. Always ready to drive truck or run for parts, Naomi did what she could to keep the farming operation running. She was strong-willed and helped her children and family succeed in their endeavors. She loved her Pepsi, and in her later years, DumDum suckers were her go-to candy.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, six siblings, and daughter, Gail. She is survived by three children, Kay Wiser Erkins, Sidney Duane Wing, and Michael Eugene Wing, eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild on the way.

Private graveside services will be held at the Buhl Cemetery on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.