June 18, 1950—April 25, 2023

Nancy Lynn McCormick died unexpectedly on April 25, 2023, at Twin Falls Hospital. She was born June 18, 1950, in Wendell, Idaho, the daughter of George William Hire and Martha Myriel Sheldon. Nancy attended Buhl High School.

She married Randy McCormick in 1972, they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Nancy was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and served faithfully up to her death.

Nancy was a pillar of the community. She loved to share the Good News with people in her community. She was known for her extraordinary seamstress skills and creativity. She was well known in the community with many often referring to her as “Nana”, she truly felt like part of many’s families. She would help anyone in need and personally teach and help them with their spirituality as well as all of their home care needs and wants.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Randy. She is also survived by her son, Glenn with his wife Leah McCormick with their children: Kayla, Trevor, Marques, and Tatiana. Her son, Paul McCormick. Her daughter, Naomi with her husband Stephen Leyba, and their children: Stephanie, Tevin, Sanomi, and Preston. She also had 7 great-grandchildren, and another on the way.

A memorial for Nancy Lynn McCormick will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the 7th Street Gym in Buhl, Idaho. (The old gymnasium for Buhl High School). All are welcome to attend and show their support for her family.