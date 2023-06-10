GOODING — Nancy Kelly, 69, a resident of Boise, and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Castle Hills Assisted Living in Boise.

Nancy was born in Gooding, Idaho to Gene and Dorothy Kelly, the third of four children. Her happy childhood included weekend family camping at Redfish Lake. She was a member of Jobs’ Daughters, serving as Musician. She played the piano and organ at church and special events throughout her life. She was named “Miss Drill Team” prior to graduating from Gooding High School in 1972.

Nancy majored in Business at Idaho State University. She met and married Rick Isaacson in Boise. They lived in Seattle one and half years then moved to Baltimore where Rick began work at Servpro. After their two sons were born, they relocated to Nashville, TN. After she and Rick divorced, Nancy worked full time in marketing and sales.

Nancy devoted her life to her sons. They spent weekends fishing or camping, made regular trips to Idaho, and served meals at the Salvation Army on Thanksgiving.

Nancy liked the challenge of refurbishing houses, sometimes completely gutting them. She maintained her business of selling custom made lotions and soaps. Making meals for friends, neighbors or strangers gave her a lot of joy. She always seemed to notice those in need and did what she could for them.

She worked for the City of Gooding Police Department, City Hall and kept books for their Fire Department. She transferred to the Twin Falls Police Department, Records Division, where she loved the people she worked with and the tasks of serving the community. Nancy was a certified Child Safety Seat Technician.

In 2011, Nancy suffered a devastating stroke. Despite drastic changes, she continued making her beautiful soaps and one-of-a-kind gifts, planning parties and having fun with her sisters and friends.

Nancy leaves behind her devoted family: sons—Christian Allen (Allie) Isaacson, Michael Allen (Katherine) Isaacson; grandchildren—Lincoln, Annaliese and Madeline; as well as her sister—Susan (Jerry) Westendorf. She also leaves behind many amazing friends.

She was preceded in death by: sister—Becky Schoettger and brother—Stephen Kelly.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers and friends whose kindness and playfulness helped Nancy make the best of the last eleven years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Private family inurnment will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding

