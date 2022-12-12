July 14, 1944—Dec. 9, 2022

BURLEY — Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Nancy Kartchner of Burley, ID passed away on December 9, 2022 at Highland Estates where she had been residing for the last several months. Nancy Jean Nelson was born on July 14, 1944 to Newel A. and Mariam H. Nelson in Long Beach, California. Nancy spent the first year of her life in Fountain Green, Utah with her mother and maternal grandparents while her father was an Air Force pilot overseas during WWII. After the war, little Nancy and her parents moved to Logan, Utah where her father attended Utah State University. After college, the Nelson family lived a few years in Twin Falls, ID where Nancy’s brother Gary was born, then settled in Burley where her sister Sally was born.

Nancy graduated from Burley High School in 1962. She spent her high school years as a proud Stepperette, graceful ballet dancer, and enthusiastic participant in the Miss Mini-Cassia Pageant. She loved keeping in touch with high school classmates and friends throughout the years. After attending Utah State University for 1 year, Nancy worked at ZCMI in Salt Lake City where she met Terry Kartchner. They were married in Burley in March 1964. Together they had three children, Brett Terry, Lana Jean, and Ricky Hal Kartchner. One of Nancy’s greatest sorrows was the passing of her first baby, Brett, at the age of 6 months. Terry’s work moved the family from Salt Lake City, UT to Page, AZ; San Bruno, CA; Phoenix, AZ and Houston, TX.

Nancy settled back in Burley after being divorced, where she raised Lana and Rick as a hard-working single mom. Over the years she worked as a kindergarten aide, a Stokes Grocery Clerk, and 26 years at Ore-Ida/McCain Foods where she had many good friends. Nancy loved to cook wonderful meals, decorate for every holiday, collect dolls, and plan class reunions and parties at work. She loved to remember family and friends with birthday and holiday cards, gifts, and phone calls. She was a member of the Burley 7th and 3rd wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she loved serving the little children in Primary. Along with her children, her greatest loves were her twin grandsons, Jarrett and Chad Bell, and their wives, Emilee and Eliessa. She was so very proud of each of them.

Nancy is survived by her children Lana (Don) Bell of Boise, ID, and Rick Kartchner of Burley, ID; grandsons Jarrett (Emilee) Bell of Washington, D.C. and Chad (Eliessa) Bell of Coeur D’Alene, ID; brother Gary Nelson of Twin Falls, ID and sister Sally (Greg) Newton of Tigard, OR. She was preceded in death by her son, Brett, parents, Newel and Mariam Nelson, and sister-in-law Nancy Nelson.

Funeral services will be held at the Burley 3rd Ward Chapel, 2200 Oakley Avenue, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00 am, with a visitation one hour before. Interment will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery. A live webcast of the services will be available and maintained at morrisonfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.