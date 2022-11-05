Nancy G. Newton

Jan. 10, 1931—Oct. 28, 2022

CALDWELL — Nancy peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, she was 91. Nancy was born to Philip and Violet Garbutt. The family later welcomed twins Ann and Beth. Nancy loved her sisters and they enjoyed a lifelong friendship. They are also the great-granddaughters of J.D. Loucks who founded the town of Sheridan, Wyoming, where they grew up.

Nancy met Paul “Newt” Newton at the University of Wyoming. Once married, they moved to Minot, North Dakota. Even though their first son Phillip was born in Minot, Nancy often claimed, “This isn’t hell, but you can see it from here!” The family soon moved to Boise, where Matthew and Peter were born.

Their last move was to Twin Falls, Idaho, where their son, Joel, was born. Nancy was active in the Episcopal Church and worked diligently behind the scenes doing charitable work. All the while surviving her boys ongoing bottle rocket fights, daredevil stunts from the roof of her house, and children hanging off the walls of the Snake River Canyon.

Nancy and Newt had many close friends, and they enjoyed entertaining. Nancy loved to host bridge parties and book clubs. She was an excellent cook, and it was essential to her (and Newt) that the family had dinner together. The boys have fond memories involving hours of lively conversation around the family table.

She was an expert-level prankster. One year, while the boys were sleeping, she quietly tied one of each boy’s legs to their bed. When it was time to get up, she yelled, “hurry boys, there is a moose in the front yard!”

She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She organized campouts to watch meteor showers, extravagant Easter egg decorating events, and messy pumpkin carving parties. She was always up for elaborate art projects. Nancy never lost her sense of humor, even during her last days.

When her Hospice nurse explained the natural transitions she would likely experience. She listened intently and then politely stated, “I would like a second opinion!” The family is grateful to the outstanding staff at First Choice Hospice. Nancy appreciated her caretakers, Liann, George, Jessica, and Chaplain Dale.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sisters: Ann Ryan and Beth Garbutt-Bredehoeft; sons: Phil (Kim), Matt (Lisa), Pete (Barb), and Joel; grandchildren: Waih Huhng (Karina) Newton, Jing Jing (Rob) Oliver, Shea (Kate) Newton, Jole (Steven) Hawke, Lou Newton, Jenny Newton, Eric Newton, Riley (Ariana) Newton, and Kelsey (Scott) Thompson; great-grandchildren: Adrian Newton, Rosie and Wren Oliver, Newton and Mary Grace Hawke, and Charlie and Clementine Thompson.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.AccentFuneral.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.