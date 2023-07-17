July 20, 1944—July 1, 2023

RUPERT/BOISE — On July 1, 2023, Nan Barras passed peacefully with her children by her side.

Nan was born on July 20, 1944 to Hazel Goodson and Calvin Braegger in Rigby, Idaho. The second oldest of 5 children, Nan was a beautiful blonde haired girl. The Braegger family lived in Rupert and later moved to Paul, Idaho.

In 1953, at age 9, Nan was selected to draw the names of Veterans who had applied for a chance to win a homestead on the new Minidoka Project. 72 families had their lives changed forever that day.

Nan attended Minidoka County Schools where she participated in many activities and graduated from Minico High School in 1962.

On September 29, 1962, she married fun-loving Robert “Bob” Barras. Together they successfully Owned and Operated Bob’s Chevron in Rupert. Later, they opened a popular convenience store and gas station in Paul called “The Zip-Fer”. They were active in the Rupert Country Club and the Elks, and were often found on the golf course. Nan was an excellent cook, a talent she would often share with friends and family.

Nan was preceded in death by Bob in 2016, after which she moved to Boise to be near her two children, Brent Barras and Tori Shockey who survive her. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Aaron Shockey, Boise, Taylor Werner, Eagle River, Alaska, and three great-grandchildren. Nan requested there be no funeral.