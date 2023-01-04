Oct. 25, 1959—Dec. 31, 2022

HILLSBORO, Ky. — With extreme deep regret and sadness, Myra Jean (Ridley) Hall, of Hillsboro, Ky. succumbed to her illness at the age of 63 on the Dec. 31, 2022 at her home with her husband by her side.

Myra was born in Gooding, ID to Richard and Gloria Ridley on Oct. 25, 1959. She attended Glenns Ferry High School where she participated in track and field, volleyball, 4-H Club and the Debate Team. She graduated from High school in 1977, and then enlisted in the United States Coast Guard with a job as a Hospital Corpsman. Myra served 4 yrs active duty and several years in the USCG Reserves finishing as a Health Services Technician Second Class with a specialty in Lab Technology.

After the military she worked as a Lab Technician and Construction Safety Manager. Myra was a member of the W.N. Fant American Legion Post No. 5 in Flemingsburg. She married Michael William Hall on Sept. 20, 1980 and they had two children, Brandi Lee Hall June 26,1981 and Zana Ann Hall Oct. 8. 1983.

Myra had family and friends all over the globe and always made sure to reach out during her travels. Myra had a laugh that could be heard around the world and clear out a gym in HS. She will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Ridley, and father and mother-in-law Bobby and Jean Hall.

Myra leaves behind her husband, Michael Hall (Hillsboro KY) children, Brandi Hall (Ian) Crossgrove (Gloucester UK) Zana Hall (St. Petersburg FL; grandchildren, Christian Ridley Hall and Rochelle Elaine Hall; mother, Gloria Ridley (Gooding Id); mother-in-law, Beverly Hall (Clearwater Fl); sister Karen (Shane) Collins (Wendell ID) half-brother, Tom (Terry) Anderson (Big Bay MI) and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Hutton Funeral Home, 7634 Hillsboro Road, Hillsboro, KY 41049 with Roger Johnson and Sheila Nobrega officiating. Military honors will be conducted by W.N. Fant American Legion Post No. 5 and Franklin Sousley VFW Post 1834 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hutton Funeral Home, 7634 Hillsboro Road, Hillsboro,KY 41049. View or sign guestbook at www.huttonfuneralhome.com.