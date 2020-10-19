Monica Jean Hardy, 49, of Burley, Idaho, passed away October 15, 2020, at her home. She was born February 2, 1971, to Billy Lowell and Veda Montgomery Palmer. At birth, she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus and a cleft palette and underwent multiple surgeries in her early years throughout her life. Much of her childhood was spent at Primary Children’s Hospital. She lost most of her eyesight at age 6, but would never admit her disabilities or let them get her down. She was a happy, little girl and found the good in every day. She attended school in Declo, The Gooding School for the Deaf and Blind, and Burley High School where she graduated in 1989. Following graduation, she was employed at Deseret Industries, which brought her joy and fulfillment.