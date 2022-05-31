Jan. 27, 1934 – May 24, 2022

Milo Junior Mohr passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 24, 2022. He was 88 years old. Milo was born January 27, 1934, in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin to Lucille Cummings. Milo was the oldest of seven children, having five brothers, and one sister.

Milo joined the Navy in 1951 through 1954 and was aboard the USS Krishna, serving during the Korean War. He received the National Defense Medal and was honorably discharged after three years.

Milo met his one true love, Linda Mohr, they were married on July 4, 1970. They celebrated 52 beautiful years together. Milo was a skilled mechanic and Rigger Fitter for the Boilermakers. He lived a very full and adventurous life.

Milo was a member of The Life Church of Magic Valley. He loved his family, friends, fishing, as well as watching his Atlanta Braves and God.

Milo is survived by his beautiful wife, Linda S. Mohr; and seven sons: Glen Mohr, Danny Mohr, Donnie Mohr, Jim (Tammy) Mohr, Gary (Angela) Cummings, Tim (Elizabeth) Cummings, and Mike Mohr; his brothers, Robert (Helen) Mohr; Jerry (Betty) Cummings; and Ronnie (Cecila) Cummings; and his sister, Rosie Prince. He has 21 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

Milo was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Cummings; brothers, Dwaine Cummings, Butch Cummings, and Floyd Cummings; and great-granddaughter, Gabriella Fullerton.

Milo’s Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at The Life Church of Magic Valley, 425 Nez Perce Ave., Jerome, Idaho. Video streaming of the Celebration of Life will be on the Life Church of Magic Valley Facebook page.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Milo’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.