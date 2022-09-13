Mildred "Midge" Fisher

FILER — I was born in Bloomkist, MN on July 15, 1942 to Hilda Helena Haman and Orville Matthew Fisher. I was the youngest of three older brothers—Warren, Dennis, and Jack; and one sister Audrey.

We moved to Filer when I was eight months old and spent most of my life there. I went to school there and was active in sports, Youth for Christ, and academics. I graduated as Salutatorian, then went on to College of Idaho and earned a BS degree in Teaching.

I was president of AAUW, and Filer Education Association, District AAUW Chairman, Membership and Marketing Manager of Rural Areas for Girl Scouts of Silver Sage, President of United Way, Chair of Area 3 Keeping Children Safe and State Review Board.

Midge received the following awards: Thanks and Honor Badge Girl Scouts, Twin Falls Chamber Person of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, and Extra-Mile Winner. Secretary Treasurer of Optimist Club. Midge also held many chairs of many different organizations.

Midge would like to thank Donna, Louise, Kathy, Caroline, all the staff from Hospice/Visions (especially Steve), Dr. Baker, and all those who prayed for her.