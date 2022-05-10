February 26, 1928—April 8, 2022

Milbert Henry Moser went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 8, 2022 (age 94) at Autumn Haven Assisted Living in Rupert, Idaho.

Milbert was born on February 26, 1928 in McIntosh, South Dakota to William and Justina (Schweigert) Moser. He attended school in McIntosh through the eighth grade He learned to hold his own from an early age, having eight sisters and only one brother. It’s a tough time when your sisters wait until mom and dad leave to tie you up with only enough lead to get you to the outhouse.

Milbert served in the U.S. Army as a grease monkey (his words) for the 73rd Combat Engineers from1951-1953. He was a Korean War Combat Veteran and remained in touch with his fellow veterans of the 73rd for the remainder of his life through regular “Army Buddy” reunions. Upon his return from Korea, he met Darlene Rachel Vilhauer, and they were married on December 17, 1953. Virginia, their first child, was born on September 20, 1954 while the two were working harvest in the Rupert area. Milbert and Darlene moved to Rupert and eventually settled in Acequia, Idaho. Tammy, their second child, was born on October 6, 1959. For many years, Milbert and Darlene traveled with their trucks to Nebraska, and South Dakota to help with custom harvest operations there. Milbert always owned two or three trucks and did custom farm work. He also worked for Chisholm Brothers Equipment in Burley.

In his later years, he spent a lot of time doing handyman work, painting, plowing, and driving truck for harvest. His official retirement involved a daily trip to the coffee shop where he was dubbed, “The Mayor of Acequia.” Ask anyone who knew Milbert well about his “Swinette.”

Milbert is survived by his children, Virginia Plocher of Rupert, ID, and Tammy Bliss (Victor) of Paul, ID, two grandchildren, one great grandson, five step-grandchildren and 10 step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Justina Moser, his wife Darlene Rachel (Villhauer), five sisters, Lydia Gehring, Helen Schulz, Edna Scholl, Mildred Smith, and Ciara Stoecker, his brother Edwin Moser, and his son-in-law Jim Plocher.

Milbert’s family would like to specially thank the staff at Autumn Haven Assisted Living, Etosha Assisted Living as well as the Home Health and Hospice team for their care of Milbert in his final year of life.

Funeral Services for Milbert will be held April 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Paul Cemetery Pine Chapel with Pastor John Ziulkowski officiating. Burial will be at the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary with military rites provided by the Paul Legion and Mini-Cassia Veterans. An hour of visitation will precede the funeral, beginning at 1:00 p.m.