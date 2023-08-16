Dec. 15, 1947—Aug. 8, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Milaine Carol Schorling, beloved daughter of Milton and Elaine Schorling, peacefully passed away on August 8, 2023, in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was born on December 15, 1947, in Ainsworth, Nebraska.

Milaine’s thirst for knowledge led her to pursue higher education at Redlands University, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. This academic achievement provided her with a strong foundation for her professional endeavors and fueled her passion for continuous learning. With an unwavering dedication to her work, Milaine made a profound impact on the field as a Systems Analysist for TRW and Flying Tigers. Her expertise and attention to detail were unmatched, earning her the respect and admiration of colleagues and superiors alike.

In addition to her impressive professional achievements, Milaine served her country with honor and is a Veteran of the United States Navy. Her dedication and selflessness while serving in the Navy are deeply appreciated and will never be forgotten.

Beyond her exceptional career and military service, Milaine found joy in various hobbies and interests. She was an active member of TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), where she found both motivation and support on her health journey. Milaine also had a deep appreciation for swimming; the water offered solace and tranquility amidst life’s challenges. A talented photographer, she had an eye for capturing breathtaking moments that would forever be cherished. However, above all else, spending time with her treasured grandchildren brought immense happiness to Milaine’s heart.

Milaine’s memory will forever be carried in the hearts of those she leaves behind. She is survived by her loving son Ty Wondrick. Her grandchildren, Anders, Audrey, and Abbot will always hold a special place in their hearts for their adoring grandmother.

A visitation will be held to honor Milaine’s life on August 18, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Following the visitation, a Memorial Service will commence at 11:00 AM. Friends and family are welcome to attend these services and pay their respects to Milaine.

Milaine Carol Schorling’s legacy of professionalism, dedication, and love for her family will endure through the memories she created and the lives she touched. She will be remembered as an extraordinary individual whose presence enriched the lives of all who knew her. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her family and friends find comfort in cherishing her memory.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Milaine’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.