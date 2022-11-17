1954—2022

HAGERMAN — Mike Owsley, 68, of Hagerman, passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho following a sudden and unexpected illness.

Mike was born on June 29, 1954 in Jerome, Idaho, to Bud and Reva Owsley. Mike was the oldest sibling to his brothers and sister—Diane, Mark, Doyle and Wes.

Mike was born and raised in Hagerman and lived directly across the street from the elementary school. Anytime there was a game that involved a ball at the school and no matter who was playing, Mike would join them. That is where he developed his love of sports that continued throughout his life.

Mike’s father Bud instilled a love of nature very early in Mike’s life. His very favorite times were spent with family and friends in the mountains enjoying the outdoors. He enjoyed many hunting trips with his Dad and family and many fishing trips to Alaska with family and friends.

Mike graduated from Hagerman High School in 1972 and married Katie Choules on December 30, 1971. Mike and Katie would become parents to Jennifer Renae, Rachelle, Tami, Randy and Teresa. Mike and Katie recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a special trip to Oregon with their family. These memories will be cherished forever.

Mike worked for Idaho Power for 37 years primarily in the Hagerman area. Mike retired from Idaho Power in 2009 and spent his retirement years serving his church and community and also gardening. Mike was a hard worker with many talents who loved his family and was most recently named “Paka Mike” by his great-grandson. Mike’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. Mike loved all children and children were drawn to him.

Mike was also an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. Mike served in many capacities as a leader, but his favorite and recent calling was in the primary with the youngest members of the church. Mike made many friends in the primary and would talk often about the children he loved.

Mike leaves behind his wife—Katie Owsley; her mother—Kliss; daughter—Rachelle and her husband Jack Ruffing; daughter—Tami and her husband Val Parke, Jr.; and daughter—Teresa and her husband Paul Bellis. Mike was probably the saddest to leave his grandchildren—Alexis Snapp and her husband Kelly Snapp, Randy Ruffing, Jessica Ruffing, Adri Ruffing, Katelyn Poulsen and her husband Reece Poulsen, Sadie Wach and her husband Mitchell Wach, Brooklyn Bellis, Christian Bellis, Ethan Bells, Hudson Bellis and London Bellis; and great-grandchildren—Wade Jackson Snapp and Harper Lee Snapp. He also leaves behind one brother – Wes and his wife Vicki Owsley; his aunt—Rosie Bingman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike is preceded in death by: his parents—Bud and Reva Owsley; his brothers—Mark and Doyle Owsley; sister—Diane Owsley; and two children—Jennifer Renea and Randall Lea.

A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hagerman.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel and on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at The Church.

Burial will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hagerman Historical Society, PO Box 86, Hagerman, Idaho 83332.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.