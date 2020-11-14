Mike Jerry Stastny

November 11, 1929—November 5, 2020

Mike was born Nov. 11, 1929 in Murtaugh, Idaho and passed away suddenly on November 5 in Twin Falls as a result of COVID-19. He was born to Joseph and Sophia Stastny on the family farm north of Murtaugh, the last of eight brothers and sisters. He had a great childhood being raised to understand hard work and how to work the land. Many childhood hours were spent with his siblings in and around the Twin Falls canal and the Snake River canyon.

School for Mike started at the old Bickel grade school and he graduated from Murtaugh High School in 1946. He was active in sports and graduated as the Salutatorian. Mike’s best friend begged him to attend college but Mike chose to stay in Murtaugh and farm with his father and brothers.

In 1950 Mike married Leota Willhite. They had a daughter, Julie, and were divorced several years later.

In 1964 Mike married Ruby Hieb. Mike and Ruby had 56 wonderful years together. They had one son, Shane.

Mike eventually took over the family farm and continued to farm for over 60 years. He was an excellent farmer and took pride in not only the crops but how the fields looked. He also had a huge garden and orchard and could always be found there before the farm day started and after it ended.