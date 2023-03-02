April 18, 1967 ~ Feb. 10, 2023

Michelle “Shelly” Rose Osterhoudt passed away February 10, 2023. She was born in Jerome, Idaho on April 18, 1967 to Sharon Williams and Franklin Osterhoudt. She went home to be with her Lord on February 10, 2023. Shelly was at home surrounded by her family and by her ex-husband, and best friend Don, after Shelly lost her battle with cancer.

Shelly went to CSI and obtained a GED. She then attended Top Gun Academy and got her CDL. She received a certificate as a flagger and a fork lift driver. She drove truck during the corn and hay harvest seasons. She hauled one-ton bails with doubles and triples, hauling corn into Green Giant. Her last driving job was with Standlee Hay. She would drive as far as Ennis, Montana to get one-ton bails, pulling doubles. Even in winter time when the roads were icy and slick. She would call her mom saying, “Mom, these roads are really scaring me.” Her mom would tell her, “Shelly, there isn’t enough money worth your life.”

Shelly would always call her mom for advice. Something her mom will miss along with hearing her voice. The last job that Shelly had was with WDB as a caregiver. Shelly was able to go to Hawaii to stay with her daughter, Shaylene, and was there for her second granddaughter’s birth. Shelly loved to cook, camp out, and having family get togethers. She love watching cooking shows and cold case files, and she loved to dance.

Shelly is survived by her children, Kaleb (Chelsea), Yezenia (Stacy), and Teresa (Sean); 10 grandchildren; mother, Sharon Williams; father, Franklin Osterhoudt; brother, Frank; nephew, Scott; niece, Heather; and so many more family members and friends who loved her dearly.

Shelly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ward and Marie Fairchild; and Francis and Everret Osterhoudt; and by her beloved oldest daughter, Shaylene Rose Massie.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. A graveside will conclude at West End Cemetery, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shelly’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.