Michelle Lee Rouse

March 11, 1979 ~ Jan. 24, 2023

BUHL - Michelle Lee Rouse, 43, of Buhl, Idaho is now at peace after losing her battle with Huntington Disease, on January 24, 2023. Michelle was born March 11, 1979 to Fred and Burma Rouse.

Michelle was born and raised in Buhl where she resided with the love of her life, Tony Phernetton.

Michelle loved reading, boating, jet skiing, her season tickets to the Steelheads hockey games, camping and driving her race car; and to her everything she drove was a race car. Michelle was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Michelle was preceded in death by her mother, Burma Tilson-Rouse; sister, Sherry Rouse; brother, Levi Woodhouse; niece, Tierra Marshall; nephew, Kendell Stocking-Rouse; along with many grandparents.

Michelle is survived by grandmother, Marge Chessmore; parents, Fred and Debbie Rouse and Clark and Christine Phernetton; siblings: Kyle Rouse, Luke (Kim) Woodhouse, Dani (Jay) Martinez, Monica (Adam) Wright, Chad (Alicia) Wright, and Christian Phernetton; children: Peter Gase, Lyndsey Deatry, Samantha Shindle, and Tyler Phernetton; grandson, Dustin Gase; along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Michelle's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.