February 21, 1957 - May 5, 2022

Michael W. Davis was born February 21, 1957 to Elmer and Louis Davis of Filer, Idaho. Michael was the fifth child out of six children growing up. Michael grew up in Filer, attending and graduating from Filer High School. In 1979 he enlisted into the Marine Corp and was stationed at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. During that time, he met and married his first wife and had three daughters.

After the service and a divorce, he made his way back to Filer and at that point met his best friend. During this union, two children joined and two were born. With a big, blended family and a lot of adventures. Mike decided to re-enlist into the National Guard. He always felt his time in the military was never done but his family was more important. He was deployed during Hurricane Katrina and the relief for that. But that time away made him realize his family was very important. He enjoyed his time with his best friend, being a father, a papa, and a great papa.

He is survived by his best friend and wife, Dianna Davis-Thomas; daughters, Kellie (Chris) Lineberry, Krystal (Jeff) Lineberry, Myka (Noah) Anthoney, Angela Horn, Aimee Bailey, and Heather Bailey; and only son, Dustin (Shelbie) Davis; 23 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Louis; father, Elmer; sisters, Judy and Doris; and his little brother, Rick.

Dad, you are greatly loved, and you will be greatly missed.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E. Elm St. Buhl, Idaho 83316.

