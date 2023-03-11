March 13, 1939 - March 3, 2023

Mike was born on March 13, 1939, in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, and passed away March 3, 2023. During his early childhood years, he lived in Payette, Council, and Idaho Falls. He graduated from Emmett High School in 1956.

Undergraduate school was at The College of Idaho where he met the love of his life, Elaine. They were married in 1959.

Mike graduated from the University of Washington School of Medicine in 1964 and completed Post Doctorate Fellowships in Orthopedic Surgery in 1970.

He and Elaine and their two sons moved to Twin Falls in 1970 where he practiced orthopedic surgery for many years. Their daughter was born there in 1971. He served on the Idaho State Board of Medicine for eight years and was President of the Western Orthopedic Association. He performed the first total hip replacement in the State of Idaho. When Evel Knievel attempted to jump the Snake River Canyon on his motorcycle, in 1974, Mike took care of him and some of his crew (and never got paid!)

He learned to play golf at an early age and won his first trophy at the McCall Junior Golf Tournament when he was nine years old. The McCall Men's Invitational Amateur Golf Tournament became a family tradition. He and his father and later his sons played there for a total of over forty years. The grandchildren enjoyed boating and swimming in the lake. Those summer weeks in McCall were special for everyone.

Another important family activity was skiing. The family had a vacation home in Sun Valley and spent as much time there as possible. Upon his retirement Mike and Elaine moved to Sun Valley full time. They skied for nearly fifty years. Each year they would take a ski trip to another area but when they returned they always said, “We are home! Baldy is the best!” The happiest times were when kids and grandkids came. The family was together at Christmas of 2022 for skiing, playing games and even gingerbread houses.

He loved to bicycle, hike, travel, and fly airplanes. He held single engine, multi-engine, instrument, and commercial pilot ratings. Mike was an avid reader and enjoyed his two book clubs. He was also a model railroader.

Parkinson's Disease became a part of his life 17 years ago. He faced this challenge with grace, dignity and so much courage.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine, daughter Michele(Kenny), son Tim (Susan), son Tom (Linda), five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Sun Valley this summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to your favorite charity in Mike's memory, or to Silver Creek Preserve, The Nature Conservancy, PO Box 2770, Hailey, Idaho, 83333. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.