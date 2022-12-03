April 18, 1957—Nov. 15, 2022

WENDELL — Michael “Mike” Wayne Phillips, Sr., 65, a resident of Wendell, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Mike was born April 18, 1957 in Modesto, California to Diane and Tyrone Phillips. He was raised and educated in California.

Mike met and married, Cynthia “Cindy” Ponciano on June 29, 1975. They had two children: Michael Phillips, Jr. and Valerie Phillips. They later divorced.

Mike then met Patricia “Patty” Valentine and they were married on December 19, 1991. He then welcomed Sarah Jones into his family as his daughter

Mike worked several types of jobs in California and Idaho related to dairies. His last job was with ABS artificially inseminating cows for 35 years. Things that Mike enjoyed were his yearly trips to Alaska, riding his Harley and the drag races in Las Vegas and his most recent joy and light of his life was his great-grandson, Beau Bailey Fuller. Mike had a warm and open heart to help his family and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by: his brother ,Gary (Scott) Phillips; parents, Diana and Tyrone Phillips; and the love of his life, Patty Phillips.

Mike is survived by: three brothers: Tyrone, Jeff and Martin; three children: Michael, Jr., Valerie, and Sarah; and four grandchildren: Ashlee, Abbey, Braxtyn and Christian; and one great-grandson, Beau.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Phillips family in care of Valerie Phillips.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 7, 2023 from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Wendell, Idaho.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.