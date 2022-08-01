Michael “Mike” Anthony Toledo, age 64, born January 25th, passed away in his home in Buhl, Idaho on the morning of July 20th, 2022. He was taken from us after a 3 month battle with cancer, which he endured with the strength and grace that was evident in all that Mike did in life. Mike was accompanied by his wife Renee in his final moments. In addition to being survived by wife Renee, Mike was survived by his daughters: Tanya Cargill and Candice Mendez, their husbands Raymond and Richard; grandchildren: Savannah, Michaela, Dakota, Elijah, Sierra, Noah, Aria, and Landon; brother, Gary Toledo and his wife Peg; brother, Joe Toledo and his wife Sue; and nephew and niece: Nick and Annabella Toledo. Mike was also survived by mother-in-law, Billie Flint, and several brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews. Also surviving Mike is his beloved horse Boomer.

Mike impacted so many lives with his time on this earth, and there is a hole in the hearts of many who say their goodbyes now. Mike lost both of his parents in the last year and a half and he now joins them in the arms of the Lord. We can all rest easy knowing that he is at peace and watching over us for the remainder of our time here.

A memorial service will be held in Mike’s honor on August 6 at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Following the short ceremony, refreshments will be offered as we gather to celebrate and remember Mike’s life. For family and friends who cannot join the service in person, it will be streamed live on the Rosenau website, and will be available for viewing later for those unable to join at this date and time. Mike’s full obituary can be viewed on the Rosenau website by searching for Mike’s name in the “Our Services” section of the website.