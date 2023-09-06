Michael Joseph Thompson passed away on August 19, 2023, from medical complications.
He left behind his wife of 21 years, Shiela Thompson; son, Nick and daughter (best friend), Gabrielle; mother, Brenda Thompson and brother, Brian Thompson.
Mike was a unique and amazing man, he served in the army 173 Airborne and was with Shoshone police department at one time.
Mike loved his family and friends. He was always willing to help anyone that needed him. He had just found an extended family whom he left behind to soon; The Pipehitters Union.
Service is Friday, September 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at Jerome Veterans Memorial Park.
