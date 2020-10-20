Michael James Lloyd

Despite Mike’s best attempt to thwart off any dating prospects for his girls, they somehow managed to convince both Matt Imes and Ryan Ward to ask for their hands in marriage and not only “accept” Mike as their father-in-law but actually “embrace” him.

The second love of Mike’s life was the 50-foot boat he purchased, much to the surprise of ALL of his family. Being land locked in Idaho, the boat purchase seemed a little out of left field. He named it “About Time” and invited friends, old and new, to join him for a long weekend of crabbing, sunsets, and hours of more stories. Mike took advantage of every opportunity to make the trek to Puget Sound and enjoy a long weekend.

While much too short, Mike relished his time as grandpa to Logan and Josie Imes and Carter and Kellen Ward. He took pride in teaching them bad habits, introducing them to many of their “firsts” that their parents would have preferred be delayed to the appropriate age (consistent with any pediatrician recommendation), and passing along his never empty bag of tricks.