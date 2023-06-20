Oct. 20, 1962 - June 7, 2023

BURLEY — Michael James Bird, 60, of Burley, Idaho, passed away, due to complications of cancer, on June 7, 2023. Mike was born in North Bend, OR on October 20, 1962 to his mother, Darlene Joy Bohnstedt and his father, James Ellis Bird, Jr.

Mike was raised in Coos Bay, OR with his three siblings, Mary Jean, Jamie, and Jeff. Throughout his school years he excelled in sports and academics. He played basketball, football, and was a heavy weight wrestling state champion.

Mike was always known to be “larger than life” in his appearance and personality. He attended college at the University of Idaho. After college he moved back to North Bend, OR where he met Andrea See and his beloved son, Landry See. After marrying Andrea, they welcomed his daughter, Tucker Jean, into their family and she became “Daddy's Girl”.

Soon after Mike and Andrea divorced, Mike joined a new family of brothers, Brother Speed MC. For the next 22 years these men were by his side for all of life's ups and downs. After a bad motorcycle accident his brother, Gary, urged him to move to Idaho to focus on his declining health. All of the support from his brothers resulted in his health improving tremendously and his life started to take a turn for the better.

A short time after moving to Idaho, he met Tucker's “New Momma” and the love of his life, Lori Bird. On February 29, 2012, they tied the knot! With their union everyone quickly knew that their families were meant to be one. Mike gained three wonderful children Amber, Michael, Chancie, and a whole school bus of grand kids! He spent most Sunday's cooking, playing Yahtzee and Cribbage, and enjoying the company of his family. He looked forward to time spent with his son in-law's Chris and Cody and the many projects they worked on together.

Mike was known by all for his amazing talents in speaking, mentoring, witty comebacks, and all of the love he gave to everyone around him. Among all of his skills, he was a master finish carpenter and builder.

At the time of his passing he was employed by Dan Willie as a General Manager at The Travelers Oasis. He loved his new job and was so grateful to be home after five years away from his family being a General Manager at Americold Logistics. He was very passionate and dedicated to everything he did in his career in management.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and sister-in-law, Kashana Bird.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Bird; siblings: Mary Jean Bird, Jamie Bird and Jeff Bird; nephews: Justin Bird, Jason Bird and Joshua Bird; children: Tucker Jean Bird, Landry See (Britt), Amber Whitaker, Michael Whitaker, Chancie Allen (Chris); and all of his beautiful grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Mike's service will be held at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian, Rupert, ID 83350 on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brother Speed MC Toy Run as a tribute to Mike: 115 D St., Rupert, ID 83350.

Service arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.