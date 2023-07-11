April 29, 1958—July 4, 2023

BURLEY — Michael Don Hansen, age 65, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer, at Parke View Care and Rehabilitation in Burley.

Michael Don Hansen “Big Mike” was born on April 29, 1958, and was chosen to join his forever parents, Don and Marie Hansen. Mike grew up in Burley, Idaho, attending Burley schools and graduating from Burley High School.

Mike always loved being part of a team and could recall scores from his high school games over the years. Mike loved to sing and participate in his ward and community choirs. He cherished the times when he was able to take part in the choir for the community patriotic concerts over the years. Mike also loved to be outdoors participating in lots of activities like hunting and fishing. As an adult he loved attending all of Burley High School’s sporting events and cheering loudly for his favorite athletes.

Mike was a friend to everyone he met and loved going to single’s ward activities and socializing at the games that he attended. He seldom missed meeting his lunch bunch friends at Farmer’s Corner and enjoyed the conversation as much as the food.

Michael met Deanna Davis, and it was love at first sight. They were married and sealed for eternity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Twin Falls Idaho Temple on April 18, 2009.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Deanna; and his parents, Don and Marie Hansen. He is survived by his sister, Tina (Neil) Payne; as well as four nephews; one niece; many cousins, friends and their families in the community of the Burley areas.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 4th Ward, located at 515 East, 16th Street, in Burley, with Bishop Mark Dallon officiating. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.