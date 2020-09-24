Michael Broadhead

Michael “Mike” J. Broadhead of Hood River, Ore., passed away with his family by his side on Sept. 15, 2020. Michael was born to Orville Lorenzo Broadhead and Ione Osterhout Broadhead in Rupert, Idaho, on June 3, 1945. Mike grew up in the Burley, Idaho, area and graduated from the Declo, Idaho, high school, then went to Idaho State College, where he studied diesel mechanics. He operated the Snake River Automotive, in Heyburn, Idaho, with his friend and business partner Joe Adams. He also operated the Arco service and gas station on the Port of Hood River with Mel Pingel. Later he worked at Chuck Regorrah’s shop, then helped start the Broad-Mill Truck Repair Shop and worked with John Miller and Tom Bailey, his friends and business partners.