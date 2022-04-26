February 13, 1937 - April 24, 2022
Merrill Don Hillis passed away, at age 85, on April 24, 2022, in Tremonton, Utah. He was born on February 13, 1937, to Elmer Tearl Hillis and Nellie Rappleye Hillis. He married Linda Mae Goudie Hillis on June 11, 1955, in Ely, Nevada.
Don lived in South Jordan, Utah; Wendell, Idaho; and Tremonton, Utah. He received his GED and was a dairy farmer.
Don was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his children Donna (Max) Checketts, Chad (Robyn) Hillis, Blake (Kathy) Hillis, Andy Hillis, and Shawn Hillis; 18 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Linda, his son Brett, and his parents.
A graveside will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Penrose Cemetery (N 11700 W Penrose, Utah).
Online condolences may be expressed to the family on his obituary page at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
