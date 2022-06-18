Nov. 19 , 1924 - May 30, 2022

Merl Elias Bronson, age 97, beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle and friend to many passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, May 30, 2022. Dad was born on November 19, 1924 in Glenns Ferry, Idaho to Lewis and Ida Bronson. At the tender age of 2, he moved to Murtaugh, Idaho, where he grew up and attended school. He excelled in sports and lettered in football and basketball for the Murtaugh Sun Devils.

Upon turning 18, he enlisted in the Navy and served 3 years during World War II. While stationed in Glasgow, Scotland, he met the love of his life, Margaret Lennox on a blind date in January 1945. After the war ended, Margaret traveled from Glasgow to Twin Falls, Idaho, where they were married on June 9, 1946. They made their home in Murtaugh, Idaho for a short while before moving to Twin Falls. Having inherited his Father's green thumb and love of farming, Dad worked as a farm assistant for various farmers in Murtaugh and Twin Falls before he started his career with Idaho Power Company. He worked for them for 35 years retiring in 1985 as Southern Division Stores Manager.

Dad loved tending to his vegetable garden, flower gardens and fish pond. His yard was always beautiful and serene and many backyard gatherings were hosted there over the years. He enjoyed coaching a knothole baseball team sponsored by Idaho Power, but he most loved the Idaho Mountains. Whether it was pack trips into the wilderness on horseback, camping at Redfish and Stanley Lakes and the South Hills during hunting season, or spending time in his beloved cabin in the Seafoam Vanity Summit area, it gave him peace and inspiration just to be up there. But it was camping at Prairie Creek just north of Ketchum that was his favorite place. Dad introduced his family to the joys of camping and hiking the Idaho wilderness. At age 80 and after a hip replacement, he made the strenuous hike with his family to the beautiful Goat Lake in the Sawtooth Mountains.

Dad was our inspiration, a kind and gentle soul who truly lived by the motto "treat others as you would want to be treated". He greatly respected the land and animals, which was evident in his compassion for others, the beauty of his gardens and his reverence for the wilderness.

Dad is survived by his son Dan (Katie) Bronson, his daughter Peggy (Allen) Merritt, grandchildren Joseph Brumbach, Mandy (Avery) Harrison, Jilli Bronson, step grandchildren Thad Merritt and Seth (Kristine) Merritt, great-grandson Finley Harrison and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret in 1999, his first born son Francis Bronson, parents Lewis and Ida Bronson, brothers Doran Bronson, Donal Bronson, sisters Doris Bronson Oliver and Donna Bronson.

Per Dad's wishes, there will be no memorial service. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date.

God saw you getting tired a cure was not to be so He put His arms around you and whispered "Come to Me"

With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pull away

and although we love you dearly we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.

-Author Unknown