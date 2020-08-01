Memorial: Norman Dale Schorzman

February 9, 1945 ~ July 28, 2020
Norman Dale Schorzman, age 75 passed away on July 28, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. Norman was born February 9, 1945 in Rupert. He was a 1963 graduate from Minico High School. He married Ronda Brower and had 3 sons. A Memorial Service is planned for Monday, August 10, 2020 on the Schorzman Farm at 148 W. 300 N, Rupert. Friends are invited to attend a “Chili Dog” picnic at Noon, hosted by the Rupert “Red Hat Ladies”.
To plant a tree in memory of Memorial: Schorzman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
