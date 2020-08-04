Memorial: Norman Dale Schorzman

Norman Dale Schorzman, age 75, passed away on July 28, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. Norman was born February 9, 1945 in Rupert. He was a 1963 graduate from Minico High School. He married Ronda Brower and had three sons. A Memorial Service is planned for Monday, August 10, 2020 on the Schorzman Farm at 148 W. 300 N, Rupert. Friends are invited to attend a “Chili Dog” picnic at noon, hosted by the Rupert “Red Hat Ladies”.