Aug. 21, 1936—April 26, 2023

Melvin Quale “Mel” was called home by the Lord, on April 26, 2023 following a decade long struggle with bladder cancer. Mel was born at his parents farm near Carlyle, Montana, on August 21, 1936, to William and Melinda (Susott) Quale and was baptized at the Carlyle Lutheran Church on Sept 27, 1936. He attended a one room rural school through 8th grade and graduated from Wibaux County High School in 1954.

In the fall of 1955 Mel relocated to Los Angeles and was employed by RCA Service Co. in Hollywood, California.

Early in 1958 Mel and Helen Moore met at a church roller-skating party, and in August they were married at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Los Angeles. Mel and Helen had 3 sons, Duane, Steve and Bruce.

In 1960, the family moved to Twin Falls where he was employed by Factory Radio and then M & Y Electric as an Electronics Technician. In 1966 he and Helen opened a TV repair business now known as Quale’s Electronics. Mel never lost his love for hands-on consumer electronics repair.

Mel’s enduring hobby was riding dirt-bikes where he explored countless trails. He was a charter member of the Magic Valley Trail Machine Association and a tireless advocate for motorized recreation. At 80 he reluctantly gave up dirt-bikes and opted for 4 wheel adventure machines.

He was a Rotarian for 30 plus years, a Paul Harris Fellow, active in Republican politics and the Idaho Recreation Council. Mel was a member of the Bureau of Land Management Resource Advisory Council for many years representing off-road vehicles. He was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Filer for many years and completed his journey toward the Resurrection at Immanuel Lutheran in Twin Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Melinda; infant twin sisters: Florence and Flora; granddaughter, Kristin Quale; in-laws, James and Maxine Moore; brother-in-law, Jimmy Moore; and nephew, Dean Heileman.

He is survived by Helen, his loving and patient wife of nearly 65 years; sons: Duane (Karen) of Whittier, CA, Steve (Sonya) and Bruce (Dana) of Twin Falls; sisters: Ruth Stelter of Helena MT and Annette Palo (Ron) of Belvidere, IL; sister-in-law, Julia Moore of Monroe, WA; six grandchildren: Darcy, Ryan, Jenna, Austin, Ashley and Jason; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, customers and friends.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, staff and especially the nurses at Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City, and St Lukes Cancer Institute of Twin Falls for the skill, dedication and kindness shown to Mel over the years.

It is suggested that memorials be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Twin Falls.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 5:00 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:30 AM, with a viewing half hour prior to services at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID.