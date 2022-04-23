June 26, 1935—April 17, 2022

Melva June (Nebeker) McClain, 86, of Bigfork, Montana, passed away April 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson. June was born June 26, 1935, to Clyde and Uldene (Hawkins) Nebeker in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She met and married Keith McClain on October 31, 1951. To this union three sons were born: Hank, Randy, and Brett.

As well as taking care of three boys she worked and retired from First Security Bank in Helena, Montana. June was an artist of various media: ceramics, painting, and quilting, all of which created beauty. June enjoyed crafting, dancing, bowling, and wintering in Arizona with her husband, Keith. June and Keith enjoyed owning and operating a cherry orchard at Yellow Bay for over three decades.

June is preceded in death by her parents, her son Randy McClain and her husband Keith McClain.

June is survived by her two sons, Hank (Mardia) of Clinton Montana and Brett (Shelly) of Helena, Montana, seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; June is also survived by her sisters and brothers Clydene Ruby of Twin Falls, Idaho; Ray (Judie) Black of Mackay, Idaho; Sandy (Lonnie) Tate of Hagerman, Idaho; and Jerry (Kay) Black of Buhl, Idaho.

There are no services planned at this time for June. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.