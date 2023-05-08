May 3, 1957—May 3, 2023

JEROME — Melinda F. Matthews, of Jerome, ID, passed away in her home at the age of 66 on May 3, 2023. She was born May 3, 1957 in Spokane, WA to Russell and Margetta Foster. They soon moved to Deary, ID.

Growing up, she helped her parents with their grocery store, Foster and Son Food Market. She graduated from Deary High School in 1975. Melinda then attended Montana Institute of the Bible where she graduated with her Associates in 1978. She went on and earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Lewis and Clark State College in 1983.

Melinda spent her entire teaching career at Wendell Elementary School teaching first grade and kindergarten from 1983 to 2015. It is there she met her husband, Steve Matthews, and they were married in Deary, ID on February 21, 1987. Together than had two children, Lindi and Zachary.

Melinda loved the great outdoors. Whether it was backpacking with her brother and friends, or a day hike to the high mountain lakes in Copper Basin with Steve. She enjoyed spending time with her family sitting on the beach at Redfish Lake just reading and enjoying the scenery, or a drive to the Picabo Store for fries and a huckleberry float. It was always an adventure. She loved spring with the renewal of life and fall and its crisp autumn air.

Melinda was a master craft maker, making beautiful cards and paper crafts that she always gave away. Always saying it was just something she needed to do and spent hours making sure they were just right.

One of her greatest joys were the children she taught, from the well behaved to the little rascals. She loved them all and strived to make them the best possible individuals that she could. She held a special place in her heart for all her classes through the year, especially her very first class.

Melinda was preceded in death by mother, Margetta Foster. She is survived by her father, Russell Foster; brother, Tom (Linda) Foster; husband, Steve Matthews; daughter, Lindi Matthews; son, Zachary Matthews; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, ID. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 at New Life Community Church, 800 W. Main St., Wendell, ID. Graveside service will conclude at Declo Cemetery in Declo, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Melinda’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.