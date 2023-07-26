June 22, 1962—July 22, 2023

WASHINGTON, Utah — Our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend, Melanie Ann Roberts, age 61, returned home to our Heavenly Father on July 22, 2023.

Melanie was born June 22, 1962, in Ogden, Utah. A daughter of Billie Doyle and Esther Ann Jensen Roberts. She graduated from Declo High School, Declo, Idaho, with the Class of 1980.

After high School she served in the United States Army until 1988. She went on to attend BYU where she graduated with a Masters in Education.

Afterwards she served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to the Dominican Republic. She loved her mission and would often speak of it fondly. She continued to be a faithful member of the church throughout her life, and she had a deep and abiding love for our Heavenly Father and our Savior.

Melanie had many interests and talents. She loved the outdoors where she liked to camp and fish. She enjoyed making crafts, and cooking. She had a contrarian streak so if everyone liked or wanted something, she didn’t. She enjoyed being different.

Melanie truly loved her family. In her last days her greatest desire was to see her family all at one time. Happily, that wish was granted as much as was possible.

Melanie is survived by her mother, E. Ann Roberts of Washington, Utah; her sister Sherrie and Ken DeGraw of Green River, Wyoming; three brothers: Robin Roberts of Boise, Idaho, Billy Travis and Aeasia Roberts of Kuna, Idaho, James and Beth Roberts of Weiser, Idaho; a brother-in-law, Randy Vorhies of Washington, Utah; 19 nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billie Roberts, and sister, Bonnie Vorhies.

Graveside services with military honors provided by the Utah Honor Guard and the Sevier Valley American Legion Post #105 will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 28, 2023, in the Monroe City Cemetery, Monroe, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM prior to services at the Springer Turner Funeral Home, 260 North 400 West, Richfield, Utah.

Services are under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Homes of Richfield, and Salina.

Online guestbook at www.springerturner.com.